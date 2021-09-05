High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Newport as of Sunday

(NEWPORT, VT) Are you paying too much for gas in Newport?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Newport area ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 4486 Us-5.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 4486 Us-5, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.43 $ 3.68 $ 3.28

Sunoco 3923 Us-5, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 273-283 Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.