Quitman, TX

Paying too much for gas Quitman? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 4 days ago
(QUITMAN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Quitman?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Quitman area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minnow Bucket Marina, at 3035 Sh-154.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Quitman area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Minnow Bucket Marina

3035 Sh-154, Quitman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 502C E Goode St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Quitman Daily

Quitman Daily

Quitman, TX
With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

