Where’s the most expensive gas in Moriarty?

(MORIARTY, NM) Gas prices vary across the Moriarty area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Moriarty area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.96 to $3.08 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moriarty area appeared to be at TA Travel Center, at 1700 W Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

TA Travel Center 1700 W Central Ave, Moriarty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.42 card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.52

Pony Express 1607 W Central Ave, Moriarty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.41 $ 3.91 $ --

Pilot 305 W Abrahames Rd, Moriarty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.48 $ 3.83 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to TA Travel Center at 1700 W Central Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.