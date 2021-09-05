High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Williamstown as of Sunday

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Williamstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williamstown area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 111 Stewartsville Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 111 Stewartsville Rd, Williamstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Marathon 503 S Main St, Williamstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 207 Ky-36 W, Williamstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 65 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 77 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Speedway 10 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.