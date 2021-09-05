CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, KY

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Williamstown as of Sunday

Williamstown Updates
 4 days ago
(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Williamstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williamstown area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 111 Stewartsville Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

111 Stewartsville Rd, Williamstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$--
$--

Marathon

503 S Main St, Williamstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Sunoco

207 Ky-36 W, Williamstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

65 Broadway St, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

77 Broadway St, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Speedway

10 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

