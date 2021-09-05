High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Williamstown as of Sunday
(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Williamstown area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williamstown area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 111 Stewartsville Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
