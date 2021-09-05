Are you overpaying for gas in Muleshoe? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MULESHOE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.69 for gas in the Muleshoe area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Muleshoe area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stripes, at 107 E American Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Muleshoe area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stripes at 107 E American Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.