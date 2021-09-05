Are you overpaying for gas in Bonners Ferry? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(BONNERS FERRY, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.52 for gas in the Bonners Ferry area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bonners Ferry area ranged from $3.48 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.52 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 510311 Us-95.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.70
$--
$3.54
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 6723 S Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.48 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
