Are you overpaying for gas in Bonners Ferry? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.52 for gas in the Bonners Ferry area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bonners Ferry area ranged from $3.48 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.52 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 510311 Us-95.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 510311 Us-95, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Chevron 6697 S Main St, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.70 $ -- $ 3.54

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 6723 S Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.48 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.