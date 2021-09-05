High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Warsaw as of Sunday

(WARSAW, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Warsaw?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Warsaw area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Warsaw area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 6546 Richmond Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 6546 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 5088 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Sunoco 6632 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Parker 801 Church Ln, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 102 Church Ln. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.