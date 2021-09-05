Are you overpaying for gas in Jena? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(JENA, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Jena area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jena area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 21787 La-8 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 21787 La-8 W, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 3714 W Oak St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.