(BUFFALO, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Buffalo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.37 per gallon to $3.5, with an average price of $3.43 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Buffalo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Buffalo area appeared to be at Wash Me Car Wash, at 865 Fort St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Wash Me Car Wash 865 Fort St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Kum & Go 109 N Main St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Cenex 501 E Hart St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.49

Cenex 107 Us-16 E, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.44 $ 3.71 $ 4.01 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.44 $ 3.71 $ 4.01 $ 3.54

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 199 Us-16 E. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.