Bad Axe, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Bad Axe: Analysis shows most expensive station

Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 4 days ago
(BAD AXE, MI) Gas prices vary across the Bad Axe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bad Axe area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.23 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 777 N Van Dyke.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bad Axe area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

777 N Van Dyke, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.59
$3.79
$--

BP

690 S Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.51
$3.71
$3.24

CITGO

1998 Sand Beach Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.57
$3.77
$3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1059 East Huron Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

