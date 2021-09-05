Don’t overpay for gas in Bad Axe: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BAD AXE, MI) Gas prices vary across the Bad Axe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bad Axe area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.23 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 777 N Van Dyke.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bad Axe area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 777 N Van Dyke, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

BP 690 S Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.24

CITGO 1998 Sand Beach Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1059 East Huron Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.