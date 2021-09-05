Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hallettsville

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Hallettsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hallettsville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hallettsville area appeared to be at Valero, at 414 Fairwinds St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 414 Fairwinds St, Hallettsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Grab-N-Go at 1005 E 4Th St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.