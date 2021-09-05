Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, MN) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Lake City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lake City area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 119 Lakeshore Dr N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 119 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

Kwik Trip 994 W Lyon Ave, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.17

US Gas 1609 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 301 Prairie St. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.