Analysis shows most expensive gas in Ely

(ELY, NV) Gas prices vary across the Ely area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ely area ranged from $3.87 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.93 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 909 E Aultman St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ely area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 909 E Aultman St, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ --

Chevron 1301 E Aultman St, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1100 Aultman St, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ --

Shell 1690 Great Basin Blvd, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.80

Texaco 1490 E Aultman St, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1701 Great Basin Blvd, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 4.55 $ 3.74 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 4.55 $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 963 S Pioche Hwy. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.