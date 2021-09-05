CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ely, NV

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Ely

Ely News Beat
 4 days ago
(ELY, NV) Gas prices vary across the Ely area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ely area ranged from $3.87 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.93 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 909 E Aultman St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ely area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

909 E Aultman St, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$--

Chevron

1301 E Aultman St, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1100 Aultman St, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$--

Shell

1690 Great Basin Blvd, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.80

Texaco

1490 E Aultman St, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

1701 Great Basin Blvd, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.25
$4.55
$3.74
card
card$3.95
$4.25
$4.55
$3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 963 S Pioche Hwy. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ely News Beat

