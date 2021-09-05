High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Madisonville as of Sunday

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Madisonville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madisonville area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madisonville area appeared to be at Shell, at 305 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Madisonville area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 305 W Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2905 E Main St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.