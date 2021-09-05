2 killed, 45 wounded — including 8 kids — in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
CHICAGO - At least two people have been killed and 45 others, including eight kids, have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. The youngest gunshot victim is a 4-year-old boy who was wounded Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side. The child was inside a home about 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets tore through the front window, striking him twice in the head, Chicago police said.www.fox32chicago.com
