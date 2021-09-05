Don’t overpay for gas in Alpine: Analysis shows most expensive station
(ALPINE, TX) If you’re paying more than $3.21 for gas in the Alpine area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alpine area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.21 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alpine area appeared to be at Valero, at 708 N 5Th St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$4.25
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$4.25
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to DK at 1500 W Us-90. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
