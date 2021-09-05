High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Clinton as of Sunday

(CLINTON, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.70 for gas in the Clinton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clinton area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.70 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clinton area appeared to be at Casey's, at 2051 Hwy 65 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 2051 Hwy 65 S, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.30 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1964 Us-65 S. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.