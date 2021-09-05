Where’s the most expensive gas in Ganado?

(GANADO, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.34 for gas in the Ganado area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ganado area was $3.34 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.29 to $3.44 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at Us-191 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron Us-191 N, Burnside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.63 $ 3.81 $ 3.60

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at Az-264. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.