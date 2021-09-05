Analysis shows most expensive gas in New River

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in New River?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New River area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New River area appeared to be at Shell, at 3906 W New River Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3906 W New River Rd, New River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 3.49

Chevron 4266 W Anthem Way, Anthem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 4135 W Anthem Way. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.