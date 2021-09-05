CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jefferson, NC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in West Jefferson

West Jefferson News Watch
 4 days ago
(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the West Jefferson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Jefferson area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Jefferson area appeared to be at Speedway, at 326 E 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

326 E 2Nd St, West Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Quality Plus

1457 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$2.97
$3.75
$2.95

Ingles

21 Ashemont Dr, West Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Backyard Convenience at 838 S Jefferson Ave. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

West Jefferson News Watch

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

