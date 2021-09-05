Analysis shows most expensive gas in West Jefferson

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the West Jefferson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Jefferson area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Jefferson area appeared to be at Speedway, at 326 E 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 326 E 2Nd St, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Quality Plus 1457 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.97 $ 3.75 $ 2.95

Ingles 21 Ashemont Dr, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Backyard Convenience at 838 S Jefferson Ave. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.