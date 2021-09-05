Analysis shows most expensive gas in West Jefferson
(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the West Jefferson area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Jefferson area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Jefferson area appeared to be at Speedway, at 326 E 2Nd St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.97
$3.75
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.95
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Backyard Convenience at 838 S Jefferson Ave. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
