High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Spencer as of Sunday

(SPENCER, WV) Gas prices vary across the Spencer area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Spencer area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 344 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Spencer area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 344 Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.