CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dillon, MT

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dillon

Posted by 
Dillon News Alert
Dillon News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCy1X_0bnFK0TF00

(DILLON, MT) Gas prices vary across the Dillon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.31 per gallon to $3.32, with an average price of $3.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dillon area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Safeway, at 570 N Montana St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dillon area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway

570 N Montana St, Dillon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

700 N Montana St, Dillon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.62
$3.92
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 101 E Helena St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.31 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

Dillon News Alert

Dillon News Alert

Dillon, MT
24
Followers
261
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dillon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dillon, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Safeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy