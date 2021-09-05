Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dillon

(DILLON, MT) Gas prices vary across the Dillon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.31 per gallon to $3.32, with an average price of $3.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dillon area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Safeway, at 570 N Montana St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dillon area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway 570 N Montana St, Dillon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 700 N Montana St, Dillon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 101 E Helena St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.31 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.