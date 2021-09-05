CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayenta, AZ

Are you overpaying for gas in Kayenta? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Kayenta News Watch
 4 days ago
(KAYENTA, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Kayenta?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.26, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kayenta area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 120 Us-160.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kayenta area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

120 Us-160, Kayenta
cash$--
$3.46
$3.66
$--
card$3.26
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at Us-160. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kayenta, AZ
