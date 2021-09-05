Are you overpaying for gas in Kayenta? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(KAYENTA, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Kayenta?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.26, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kayenta area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 120 Us-160.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kayenta area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 120 Us-160, Kayenta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ -- card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at Us-160. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.