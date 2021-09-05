CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stigler, OK

Where’s the most expensive gas in Stigler?

Posted by 
Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bnFJw6Z00

(STIGLER, OK) Gas prices vary across the Stigler area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stigler area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at Ok-9.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stigler area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

Ok-9, Stigler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.16
$3.29
$--

Shell

1409 E Main , Stigler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.15
$3.44
$--

E-Z Mart

605 W Main St, Stigler
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.44
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Total Express at E Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
