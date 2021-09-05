Where’s the most expensive gas in Stigler?

(STIGLER, OK) Gas prices vary across the Stigler area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stigler area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at Ok-9.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stigler area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell Ok-9, Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 1409 E Main , Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.15 $ 3.44 $ --

E-Z Mart 605 W Main St, Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Total Express at E Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.