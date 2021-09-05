CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironwood, MI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ironwood as of Sunday

Posted by 
Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41n1bF_0bnFJsZf00

(IRONWOOD, MI) Gas prices vary across the Ironwood area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ironwood area was $3.19 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.17 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at VP Racing Fuels, at 213 E Cloverland Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ironwood area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

VP Racing Fuels

213 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Clark

120 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Krist

139 W Cloverland Dr, Ironwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

501 Us-51, Hurley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

805 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist at 401 E Lead St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Ironwood Times

Ironwood Times

Ironwood, MI
23
Followers
268
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironwood, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Vp Racing Fuels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy