High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ironwood as of Sunday
(IRONWOOD, MI) Gas prices vary across the Ironwood area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ironwood area was $3.19 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.17 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at VP Racing Fuels, at 213 E Cloverland Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ironwood area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist at 401 E Lead St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0