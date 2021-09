Today is a decisive day for AC Milan in their pursuit of Brest midfielder Romain Faivre as they push to agree a deal, a report claims. According to this morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Faivre is Milan’s number one goal for the attacking department but time is running out and the window will close tomorrow. Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara have just 48 hours to define the operation with Brest, who did not take the ‘mutiny’ of the Frenchman well.