Amery, WI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Amery as of Sunday

Amery Daily
 4 days ago
(AMERY, WI) Gas prices vary across the Amery area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Amery area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Amery area appeared to be at Freedom, at 237 Keller Ave S .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Freedom

237 Keller Ave S , Amery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$--

BP

210 Keller Ave S, Amery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$3.39

Kwik Trip

855 Keller Ave S, Amery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.49
$3.87
$3.24

Marathon

1000 Riverplace Dr, Amery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$3.87
$--

Speedway

849 Wi-46, Amery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Countryside Coop at 319 Keller Ave S . As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

