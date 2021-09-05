CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Don’t overpay for gas in Pratt: Analysis shows most expensive station

Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 4 days ago
(PRATT, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Pratt?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pratt area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 116 Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop

116 Washington St, Pratt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$--

Dillons

1108 E 1St St, Pratt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.37
$3.05

Love's Country Store

1412 E 1St St, Pratt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.05
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.10

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 916 S Main St. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

