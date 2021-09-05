Don’t overpay for gas in Pratt: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PRATT, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Pratt?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pratt area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 116 Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop 116 Washington St, Pratt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ --

Dillons 1108 E 1St St, Pratt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.05

Love's Country Store 1412 E 1St St, Pratt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.10

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 916 S Main St. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.