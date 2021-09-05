Are you overpaying for gas in Rotonda West? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Gas prices vary across the Rotonda West area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rotonda West area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rotonda West area appeared to be at Mobil, at 8675 Placida Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 8675 Placida Rd, Placida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

RaceTrac 3101 S Mc Call Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Marathon 4363 S Access Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 2803 S Mccall Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ --

CITGO 2390 S Mccall Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1680 S Mccall Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 13423 S Mccall Rd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.