Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Glendive

(GLENDIVE, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Glendive area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Glendive area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.09 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 11 Mt-16.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Glendive area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 11 Mt-16. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.