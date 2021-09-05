CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, KY

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beaver Dam as of Sunday

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bnFJOXD00

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Gas prices vary across the Beaver Dam area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beaver Dam area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaver Dam area appeared to be at Huck's, at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Huck's

675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, Beaver Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.35

Marathon

601 S Main St, Hartford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
84
Followers
264
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Western Kentucky#Gasbuddy Sunday#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy