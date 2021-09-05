Oscar Winner's Feature Debut and Epic Drama Series Among Hungarian Projects in the Pipeline

The fall festival, film and awards season is upon us. As you are reading this, many prestigious film festivals are gearing up for world premieres of some of the biggest releases yet to be seen in 2021. With this, we know, based on the history of the season, that after Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York, and many more festivals have their say, the awards season will be set with a selective amount of films, and with them dozens of performances to pick and choose from to hand out those elusive gold statues to. But still, even as the ides of September are calling, there is one question that lingers from the first half of the year, and that is, are we sure we haven’t already seen the Best Actor performance of the year? This question must be asked because of the existence of Nicolas Cage’s performances in NEON’s Pig, which is not only the performance of 2021 so far, but as time passes, it continues to solidify for me as the best performance in the Oscar winner’s career.