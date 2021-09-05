CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Are you overpaying for gas in Philomath? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 4 days ago
(PHILOMATH, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.57 for gas in the Philomath area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philomath area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.57 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2075 Nw Circle Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2075 Nw Circle Blvd, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.83
$3.97
$3.63

Chevron

1334 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$3.97
$--

Shell

1680 Sw 3Rd St, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

