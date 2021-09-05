Are you overpaying for gas in Philomath? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PHILOMATH, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.57 for gas in the Philomath area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philomath area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.57 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2075 Nw Circle Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2075 Nw Circle Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.83 $ 3.97 $ 3.63

Chevron 1334 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 3.97 $ --

Shell 1680 Sw 3Rd St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.