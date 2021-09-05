Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in South Hill

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in South Hill?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the South Hill area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the South Hill area appeared to be at Exxon, at 719 Piney Pond Rd .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 719 Piney Pond Rd , Brodnax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 702 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 2.97

Exxon 920 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

Shell 1011 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Sunoco 1120 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.15

Exxon 38842 Us-58, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 114 Piney Pond Rd . As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.