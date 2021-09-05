CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hill, VA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in South Hill

South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 4 days ago
(SOUTH HILL, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in South Hill?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the South Hill area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the South Hill area appeared to be at Exxon, at 719 Piney Pond Rd .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

719 Piney Pond Rd , Brodnax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

702 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$2.97

Exxon

920 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.09

Shell

1011 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.45

Sunoco

1120 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$3.15

Exxon

38842 Us-58, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 114 Piney Pond Rd . As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

