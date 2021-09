MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drought conditions in Minnesota are continuing to improve. The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state saw a gradual easing of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota. About 85% of the state is at least experiencing moderate drought, that’s down from nearly 89% last week. NEW THIS MORNING: Minnesota's #drought continues to improve. Gradual easing of Moderate & Severe drought conditions in central & southern parts of the state were the most noticeable changes this week. Extreme & Exceptional areas barely improved in the...