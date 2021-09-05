Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Magnolia
(MAGNOLIA, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Magnolia?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Magnolia area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 100 E Bay St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 4115 Ms-24 W. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
