Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Magnolia

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Magnolia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Magnolia area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 100 E Bay St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 100 E Bay St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 4115 Ms-24 W. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.