Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists there is no need for the club to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes.Georginio Wijnaldum joined Paris St Germain in June, but Klopp stressed the Holland international’s departure has not left a big gap in his midfield.Klopp, whose side take on Premier League title rivals Chelsea at Anfield in Saturday’s evening kick-off, said he is not expecting any major new signings before the transfer window closes.“If there’s an area we have on the pitch where we have all the different skill sets, dynamic, creativity, defensive-orientated, offensive-orientated, all these kind of things – there...