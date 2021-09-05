CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'Neal has 2 interceptions, No. 6 Texas A&M routs Kent State

Cover picture for the articleAfter slogging through an uninspired first half, Texas A&M needed a spark to get going. The Aggies found it in Leon O’Neal Jr., whose 85-yard interception return for a touchdown helped sixth-ranked Texas A&M pull away in 41-10 win over Kent State on Saturday night. "He’s an Energizer Bunny," coach...

College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Would Jimbo Fisher leave Texas A&M for LSU?

After a disappointing 5-5 season in 2020, off-field allegations and a disappointing season-opening upset loss to UCLA, there is speculation that the 2021 season will be Ed Orgeron’s last as the head coach at LSU. Due to his ties to the program, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been speculated to return to LSU for years.
NFL247Sports

Jimbo Fisher on recruiting internationally: "We're in a global world"

When Jimbo Fisher first got into coaching, international and national recruiting sometimes came down to whether a coach could get any access to film. As a result, there was a heavy emphasis placed on in-state recruiting. While adding the state’s top players is still pivotal to building a class, recruiting has changed with the times as well.
NFLhustlebelt.com

2021 Week 1 Preview: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M (-28.5) Kent State scored at the highest rate in college football’s 2020 season, generating 49.8 points per game. The Golden Flashes, led by star quarterback Dustin Crum, aim to sustain that breathtaking scoring output as they travel to one of the most intense environments in the land. Around 100,000 fans decked in maroon are expected at Kyle Field to cheer on a Texas A&M team coming off its most successful season of the 21st century. The Aggies won the Orange Bowl to cap off a 9-1 campaign and hope to ride that wave of momentum into 2021.
NFLBattalion Texas AM

A&M to host Kent State for remembrance game

Texas A&M football will kick off its 2021 season against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 4. After a 2020 season which came just short of qualifying for the College Football Playoff, expectations are high for the Aggies as they enter their new campaign. Nearing the 20th anniversary of the Sept....
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Kent State: 5 things to watch in season opener

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M’s most anticipated season since at least 2013 kicks off Saturday night against Kent State at Kyle Field, with fourth-year coach Jimbo Fisher fresh off the announcement of a contract extension back to the original 10 years, and a raise to more than $9 million annually from the current $7.5 million.
College SportsSports Illustrated

Aggies Officially Extend Jimbo Fisher To New Mega Deal

Texas A&M Officially Inks Extension Of Head Coach Jimbo Fisher Through 2031. Jimbo Fisher isn't leaving Aggieland anytime soon. After finishing the 2020 season with their highest ranking since 1939, the Texas A&M Aggies plan to make a major investment in Fisher for both the short and long haul. The...
College SportsBattalion Texas AM

A&M defeats Kent State in 2021 roster debut

Texas A&M football kicked off the 2021 season with a 41-10 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Aggies hosted their second “Red, White and Blue” game since Sept. 22, 2001, where they beat Oklahoma State, 21-7. A&M went into Saturday’s game with high expectations after finishing last season...
College Sports247Sports

No. 6 Texas A&M beats Kent State in Haynes King's starting debut, 41-10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 6 Texas A&M football team had a new starting quarterback for the first time in the Jimbo Fisher era as redshirt freshman Haynes King got the nod against Kent State. The Aggies also had four new starting offensive linemen. Though it took a little while to get going, the Maroon and White ended up with a convincing victory on Saturday night, 41-10. The score was only 10-3 at the intermission but the Aggies scored 17 points in the third quarter to begin to pull away. King had some moments that he shined but also had a trio of interceptions in his first start. He was able to use his legs, though, and combined with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane as the Aggies ran for 303 yards. Spiller, a preseason All-American, and Achane, the reigning Orange Bowl MVP, both went over the century mark as the Aggies rolled up 595 yards of offense.
College Sports247Sports

Almost everything Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher said after the Kent State game

Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addressed the media after the Aggies took down Kent State in a sloppy game for both teams. Fisher's defense ruled the day by keeping quarterback Dustin Crum in check and the Aggies' Haynes King made his debut with nearly 300 yards passing and by leading his team to almost 600 yards in total offense. Here's what Fisher had to say.
College Sports247Sports

Texas A&M postgame notes: Lots of milestones in win over Kent State

- Texas A&M’s 595 yards of total offense were the most by the Aggies since the Lamar game in 2019. - Dating back to last season, the Aggies earned their ninth consecutive victory, which ties them for the second longest active win streak in the FBS. This is also the most consecutive wins since the 1998 season (10).
Texas Statemyaggienation.com

Defensive points spark No. 6 Texas A&M 41-10 win over Kent State

A 10-3 Texas A&M lead over Kent State left much to be desired from the No. 6 Aggie football team. When redemption finally came, it was two-fold for A&M in a 41-10 season-opening victory in Kyle Field. An 85-yard interception return for a touchdown by Aggie safety Leon O’Neal put...
College Sports247Sports

A&M's Fisher praises performance of offensive line, Bryce Foster at center

Texas A&M's 2020 offensive line was a veteran group with five players that had starting experience whose strengths were their ability to work together as opposed to their individual brilliance. They paved the way for a running game that led the Southeastern Conference in rushing, also allowed the fewest sacks in the league as well while helping quarterback Kellen Mond to a career year, and were a finalist for the Joe Moore Award which is given to the nation's best offensive line.
Colorado StateBattalion Texas AM

Colorado’s grounded offense to pose problems for A&M defense

Many wonder what happens when an unstoppable force is pitted against an immovable object. Within the world of football, the Aggies are now prepared to find out. Having already competed in gametime situations this season, less uncertainty surrounds A&M’s defense. Though Aggies of years past excelled at stopping the run, such as allowing opponents to average just 3.3 yards per carry with the second best line in the country in 2020, this season’s line seems more adept at covering the pass. Though this may benefit the Aggies against “air raid” powerhouses like Mississippi State or pro-style attacks like Alabama, Colorado’s offense presents a different issue entirely.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher provides update on pair Texas A&M players arrested

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher provided a status update Monday on two Aggies who had offseason arrests. Defensive end Micheal Clemons and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson each missed Texas A&M’s season opener Saturday against Kent State. Clemons will be back for the Aggies’ trip to Colorado on Saturday, while Jackson...

