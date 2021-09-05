Where’s the most expensive gas in Houston?

(HOUSTON, MS) Gas prices vary across the Houston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Houston area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.77, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 605 W Madison St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 605 W Madison St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Shell 1450 Ms-15 N, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 702 E Madison St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.