Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Marion

(MARION, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Marion area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marion area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at FiveStar, at 110 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to FiveStar at 110 N Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.