Franklin, NH

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Franklin as of Sunday

Franklin Times
 4 days ago
(FRANKLIN, NH) Gas prices vary across the Franklin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Franklin area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Franklin area appeared to be at CITGO, at 826 Central St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Franklin area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

826 Central St, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.69
$2.99

Shop Express

622 Laconia Rd, Tilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Cumberland Farms

235 E Main St, Tilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.34
$3.56
$--

TETAL

311 Main St, Tilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Shell

63 Laconia Rd, Tilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.69
$3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 119 Laconia Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

