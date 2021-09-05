CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Prairie Du Chien

Posted by 
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nnxP_0bnFIfS500

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Gas prices vary across the Prairie Du Chien area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Prairie Du Chien area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Prairie Du Chien area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 211 S Marquette Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip

211 S Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09

Casey's

525 S Marquette Rd, Prairie Du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09

BP

500 N Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.14

Kwik Trip

1000 S Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--

Casey's

34487 Hwy 35 N, Prairie Du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.79
$3.09

BP

1910 S Marquette Rs, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 38773 Us-18 S. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien, WI
45
Followers
235
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy