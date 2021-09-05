Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Prairie Du Chien

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Gas prices vary across the Prairie Du Chien area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Prairie Du Chien area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Prairie Du Chien area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 211 S Marquette Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 211 S Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Casey's 525 S Marquette Rd, Prairie Du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09

BP 500 N Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 1000 S Marquette Rd, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Casey's 34487 Hwy 35 N, Prairie Du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

BP 1910 S Marquette Rs, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 38773 Us-18 S. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.