High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Salida as of Sunday

(SALIDA, CO) Gas prices vary across the Salida area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Salida area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 337 W. 1St St..

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 337 W. 1St St., Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.98 $ 4.28 $ 3.59

Loaf 'N Jug 448 E Rainbow Blvd , Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

Conoco 946 E Rainbow Blvd, Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Phillips 66 310 Rainbow Blvd, Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Sinclair 445 W Rainbow Blvd, Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Conoco 11000 Us 50, Poncha Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 337 W. 1St St.. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.