Wellston, OH

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wellston

Wellston Today
4 days ago
 4 days ago
(WELLSTON, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Wellston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wellston area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wellston area appeared to be at BP, at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP

5 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

2256 Honey Suckle Ln, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25

Exxon

7575 Oh-327, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Coalton Express at 50 Church St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wellston Today

Wellston Today

Wellston, OH
With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

