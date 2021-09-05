Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wellston

(WELLSTON, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Wellston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wellston area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wellston area appeared to be at BP, at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 5 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2256 Honey Suckle Ln, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Exxon 7575 Oh-327, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Coalton Express at 50 Church St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.