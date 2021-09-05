Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wellston
(WELLSTON, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Wellston area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wellston area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wellston area appeared to be at BP, at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Coalton Express at 50 Church St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
