Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Richfield

(RICHFIELD, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.77 for gas in the Richfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Richfield area was $3.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.61 to $4.16 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1375 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1375 N Main St, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 295 S. Main. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.