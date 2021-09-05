Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Belfast

(BELFAST, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Belfast?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Belfast area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belfast area appeared to be at Shell, at 22 Belmont Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 22 Belmont Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.01

CITGO 38 Searsport Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 209 Northport Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.