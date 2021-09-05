Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Belfast
(BELFAST, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Belfast?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Belfast area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belfast area appeared to be at Shell, at 22 Belmont Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.75
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.31
$3.51
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 209 Northport Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
