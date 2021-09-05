CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Are you overpaying for gas in Ruidoso? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 4 days ago
(RUIDOSO, NM) Gas prices vary across the Ruidoso area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ruidoso area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1 Ski Run Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1 Ski Run Rd, Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.39

Valero

2820 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Diamond Shamrock

1901 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Valero

101 Sun Valley Rd, Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.39

Shell

420 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Valero

127 Us-70 E, Ruidoso Downs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.35
$3.65
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shamrock at 26151 Us-70. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

