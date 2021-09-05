Are you overpaying for gas in Ruidoso? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(RUIDOSO, NM) Gas prices vary across the Ruidoso area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ruidoso area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1 Ski Run Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1 Ski Run Rd, Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Valero 2820 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Diamond Shamrock 1901 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Valero 101 Sun Valley Rd, Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 420 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Valero 127 Us-70 E, Ruidoso Downs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shamrock at 26151 Us-70. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.