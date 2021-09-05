Paying too much for gas Marathon? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MARATHON, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Marathon area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marathon area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marathon area appeared to be at Blue Marlin Food Store, at 11001 Overseas Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Blue Marlin Food Store 11001 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 7301 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tom Thumb 5515 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 13100 Overseas Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.