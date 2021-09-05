CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Paying too much for gas Marathon? Analysis shows most expensive station

Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpVlW_0bnFHse500

(MARATHON, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Marathon area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marathon area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marathon area appeared to be at Blue Marlin Food Store, at 11001 Overseas Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Blue Marlin Food Store

11001 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.15
$--
$2.99

Valero

7301 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Tom Thumb

5515 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 13100 Overseas Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marathon Updates

Marathon Updates

Marathon, FL
