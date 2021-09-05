High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Belle Plaine as of Sunday

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Belle Plaine?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Belle Plaine area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belle Plaine area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 104 Aspen Ln.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Belle Plaine area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.