Analysis shows most expensive gas in Rockdale
(ROCKDALE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Rockdale area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rockdale area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2300 W Cameron Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rockdale area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 715 W Us-79. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
